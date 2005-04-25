Wavecom Joins eCall

Wavecom a specialist in pre-packaged wireless

communications solutions for automotive, industrial machine-to-machine and mobile professional applications, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the European Commission’s eCall consortium aimed at reducing the number of fatalities and accidents on European roads.

As part of the European Commission’s eSafety Forum, established in 2003, the eCall consortium will develop an action plan to promote pan-European in-vehicle emergency call initiatives by using Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs). The Commission recognizes the potential that in-vehicle communications can have on reducing the number of fatalities, the severity of injuries and the stress in post-crash situations, by speeding up the response time of emergency services.

