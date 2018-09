Truck with Maxim parts hijacked

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., has been notified that a truck, belonging to the NNR line, that was forwarding Maxim parts was hijacked in Malaysia on April 16, 2005.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., has been notified that a truck, belonging to the NNR line, that was forwarding Maxim parts was hijacked in Malaysia on April 16, 2005.The stolen units, with a market value of approximately US $2,200,000 were untested. To avoid any difficulty that may occur due to the delivery issues that may arise from this hijacking, Maxim is in the process of notifying the customers for whom these parts were intended.These units appear complete as they have the markings already imprinted on them. However, they have not gone through Maxim’s entire manufacturing process including final test. It is therefore possible that using these untested devices in systems could cause the systems to fail. The failure rate could be as high as 30%.The company is offering a reward of $50,000 for evidence that leads to the arrest and conviction of the responsible parties including the recovery of the parts. Maxim requests that such information be forwarded to Brian Marvin.The part numbers and date codes of the stolen units can be accessed via the internet by going to www.maxim-ic.com/hijackedparts