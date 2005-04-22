ZVEI put effort in patent protection

The German Electrical and Electronics Manufacturer's Association (ZVEI - Zentralverband Elektrotechnik- und Elektronikindustrie e.V.), will put more effort in its support for European patent protection legislation.

ZVEI board members Gunther Kegel and Rolf Meyer has warned that without appropriate patent protection for computer-implemented inventions in Europe, companies are less likely to invest in research and development (R&D), Digital Media Europe reports. Patent protection is vital for companies to expect a return on investment. ZVEI is to be offering more support to patent protection legislation and initiatives in the European Union, according to Digital Media Europe.