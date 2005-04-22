Lack of lead-free info causes frustration

There is still a lack of information about lead-free products in the electronics industry. This causes irritation among the component customers.

The information about when, or if, certain products reaches complete RoHS compliant has not been satisfying for the component suppliers's customers. “This is causing considerable customer frustration as they seek to understand which of the products they purchase are already compliant or not and, if not, when they will be,” Gary Nevison, who is also chairman of the RoHS committee within industry association Afdec, told Electronics Weekly.



“The majority of component manufacturers show some information on their websites with regard to lead-free products, though this is rarely complete. Moreover, the information provides details of lead-free and does not always confirm RoHS compliance,” said Paul Chinery, managing director of distributor, Dionics to Electronicsweekly.com.