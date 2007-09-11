Infineon provides chips for US<br>patient smart card project

Infineon has announced it is the sole chip supplier for the largest patient healthcare card in United States.

Siemens, Mount Sinai Medical Center and Elmhurst Hospital Center have formed a health smart card alliance to deploy up to 1.2 million Patient Health Smart Cards to link as many as 45 affiliated and related medical facilities in the New York metro area.



The patient health smart card trial has begun late 2006 and is scheduled to end in 2007. In 2008, the health smart card alliance expects to issue approximately 500,000 smart cards which integrate a highly secure Infineon microcontroller.



The patient health smart cards are issued by the affiliated and related medical facilities with the patient's printed photo. To use the card, the patient inserts the card into a card reader and enters a private, personal identification number (PIN) to unlock the data on the smart card security crypto-controller. The crypto-controller securely stores the demographic data for the patient, including name, gender, contact information; allergies; current medical history; and lab results. The patient card is based on the Health Card Solution of Siemens and meets the US Food and Drug Administration's requirements for Class 1 medical devices that are mandatory to introduce medical products or services.



Today, Infineon provides its secure microcontroller chips to the world's national patient cards, health insurance cards and social security cards, including Italy, Taiwan, Slovenia, Spain, India, Poland, Great Britain, and Germany.