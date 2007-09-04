Henkel Names Chip & Assembly Boss

Henkel Appoints New Vice-President of PD&E for Semiconductor and Assembly Technologies.

Henkel today announced the promotion of Dr. Michael Todd to the position of Vice-President of Product Development and Engineering for Semiconductor and Assembly Technologies, a move which should serve to further enhance the resource focus and technical vision for Henkel's engineering teams worldwide.



Having played an essential role in crafting Henkel's product development strategy over the last several years, Todd has led the Irvine, California-based teams responsible for mold compound, die attach, wafer-level underfill and CSP underfill materials. In his new role, Todd will maintain his oversight of Henkel's Irvine applications engineering and product development initiatives, while expanding his duties to oversee product roadmaps at the company's Yantai, China, Linyuangong, China, Tainan, Taiwan and Hemel Hempstead, UK facilities as well.



Previously, Dr. Todd was Henkel's Director of RD&E for Material Sets and has spent the last 9 years of his career at the company in various engineering and materials development roles. Todd, who holds a Ph.D. in Materials Science Engineering from the University of California at Irvine, has over 17 years of industry experience and, prior to joining Henkel, worked at Ford Motor Company evaluating and implementing advanced electronics packaging. Throughout his career, Todd has authored numerous conference papers and technical articles and was recently named to the advisory board of Advanced Packaging magazine. As Vice-President of PD&E, Todd will be based in the company's Irvine, California Research and Applications Center.