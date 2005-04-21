Swedish EMS in crisis

CORRECTION April 21 14:30 - Hundreds of thousands in tax debts and a miscount in stocks that earlier belonged to Sanmina-SCI has put the Swedish EMS provider Torps Elektronik in the village of Fränsta in deep crisis, the Swedish newspaper Dagbladet reports.

During 2003 when Sanmina-SCI closed it's manufacturing in Sundsvall, in the north of Sweden, a number of customers where taken over by Torps and the company went from 16 to 33 employees.



An agreement was signed with Imaje in Gothenburg and the deal was supposed to be done through Sanmina-SCI in the Swedish village of Örnsköldsvik since the stock and the material for Imajes's production already had been bought by Sanmina-SCI. The stock was later removed to Torps in Fränsta but Torps hadn't yet found out what the stocks was worth. "It was impossible for us to go through the entire stock since Imaje wanted to have it's first deliverance within a week", said Gunnar Dahl CEO of Torps.



By the end of 2004 Sanmina-SCI stated that Torps had used material for more than €550000, which was €10 000 above Torps's credit. This has now resulted in a €10 000 debt for Torps to pay within twelve weeks. According to Gunnar Dahl it is impossible to retain the balance within 12 weeks. In an effort to try to save the company eight employees have been laid off and a new leading group has been formed. Dahl hopes that the debts will be payed within six months.



When looking in the rear mirror Gunnar Dahl states that it would have been better if Torps had purchased the parts on their own instead of taking over Sanmina-SCI's stocks.



A spokes person for Sanmina-SCI tell evertiq that the relationship by the two companies are still very good and that they are not involved in any dispute.