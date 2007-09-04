Major boost to Scottish electronics industry

A new £5million Electronics Design Centre aimed at boosting the electronics design industry in Scotland will open at the University of Glasgow..

The new Electronics Design Centre for Heterogeneous Systems (EDC) is funded by an Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) initiative aimed at supporting vital research areas. By bringing together experts in the design and fabrication of electronic systems in the one centre Scotland will be at the forefront of breakthroughs in drug development, communications systems and homeland security.



Situated alongside the new £4million James Watt Nanofabrication Centre at the University, which was opened earlier this year, the EDC is unique in bringing together experts both in the design and assembly of groundbreaking nanotechnology devices in one location.



Director of the EDC Professor David Cumming said: “This new Centre has been funded by the EPSRC after it became apparent that there was a gap in British electronics research for the design of electronic devices and systems. This Centre will move forward the industry in the UK by allowing researchers to work together in the design and the creation of groundbreaking technology".