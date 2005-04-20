Delivery times for Asian PCB’s is lengthen

One of evertiq’s sources at a global telecom handset- and equipment giant, said it currently has difficulties in finding PCB-suppliers in Asia willing to deliver within requested lead times.

This European-based company is a very large PCB buyer. According to its PCB-suppliers in Asia, the telecom market in Asia is growing fast at the moment, which makes the lead times for European PCB-buyers longer, due to priority of Asian buyers. Therefore this company is now looking at local PCB-suppliers in Europe with shorter delivery times, according to evertiq’s sources.