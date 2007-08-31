EVS appoints Abegat as distributor<br>for Finland and Estonia

EVS International has announces that it has appointed Abegat Oy as its distributor for Finland and Estonia.

The company also is available to support all of Scandinavia for sales and service from its base in Espoo, Finland.



Abegat Oy has an impressive customer base and was founded with the goal of providing the electronics and microelectronics industries with high-quality equipment, devices and materials. It is committed to helping its customers maintain excellence, and the addition of the EVS range of solder recovery systems will fit perfectly with its capabilities and experience.



Abegat product range includes soldering systems; ESD products; rework stations; flip chip bonders; vapour phase soldering machines; cleaning chemicals and materials; self adhesive products; and more.



“The solder recovery systems from EVS fit very well into Abegat Oy's product range and will be a natural step in the growing process of the company," said Tage Stenman, Abegat Oy. “I believe the equipment from EVS will be well accepted by the customers and I see a great possibility for both companies to increase sales in the area and to develop a prosperous co-operation."



Simon G. Norman, EVS International, said, “Abegat Oy is an expert in its field with a wealth of experience and an impressive reputation for support and service. With the heightened awareness of the environment in Scandinavia and the significant increase in solder costs over several years, every manufacturer is looking to reduce cost, improve productivity and conform to IS14001. EVS Solder Recovery systems contribute significantly in these areas. Joining a partnership with Abegat Oy will give EVS International a strong presence in this important marketplace."