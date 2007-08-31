Electronics Production | August 31, 2007
Wind River buys Romanian embedded firm
US based Device Software Optimization (DSO) Wind River Systems, Inc., today announced that it has acquired privately-held S.C. Comsys S.R.L., an embedded software professional services organization based in Romania.
Founded in 2000, Comsys currently has 52 employees and a unique depth of knowledge and expertise in device software services. With this acquisition, Wind River gains access to top talent with hands-on device software experience in telecom, mobile, and aerospace and defense.
Under the terms of the agreement, Wind River will pay up to US$1.4 million to acquire all outstanding shares of Comsys. Wind River expects that the acquisition will not have a significant effect on earnings per share in FY08.
Having a strong professional services offering is increasingly essential in the device software space. As demand continues to grow for ever more complex devices and product development cycles shrink because of time-to-market pressures, Wind River customers will need increased services support and expertise. Wind River initially began working with Comsys as a partner in 2004 and successfully collaborated on multiple joint engagements for key Wind River customers including Palm, IBM and EADS. Through this acquisition, Wind River will be able to greatly expand its strategic services footprint and offerings in Europe, while also leveraging Comsys' expertise globally across other key customers.
"In our three years of working with Comsys, it became very apparent that Wind River and Comsys are highly compatible organizations — there is a shared emphasis on engineering excellence, a passion for device software and an unwavering focus on customers' needs," said Ken Klein, Chief Executive Officer, Wind River. "This acquisition will not only enable Wind River to expand its presence in EMEA, but also will give us access to some of the most experienced device software engineers in the world."
