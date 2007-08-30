RoHS | August 30, 2007
Lead-Free legislation creates opportunity<br>for SMT equipment segments
The Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) directive impacts the entire electronics value chain, such as the suppliers of printed circuit boards (PCBs), electronic devices, solder paste and flux vendors as well as the assemblers of electronic equipment.
The removal of lead from electronic products has had a significant impact on the surface mount technology (SMT) equipment markets because of the process changes. This has resulted in a significant increase in the demand for certain types of SMT equipment, particularly screen printers, soldering equipment, and cleaning equipment along with renewed interest in inspection.
The (RoHS) directive has forced companies to change their methods of designing and manufacturing products. The lead-free legislation resulted in the development of new production strategies, and modifying the existing machinery so that their products perform to the expected level with the support of the revised production materials and processes.
Although the aerospace & defense industry is exempted from RoHS, this sector now faces the challenge of electronic device obsolescence. Some assemblers are accustomed to procuring devices that contain lead that meet military specifications. However some of the new commercial off the shelf products will not meet this requirement, thus forcing participants in the military market to go back to the drawing board.
“Even though the suppliers of these components insist on manufacturing leaded parts for military purposes, they will have to get fine-tuned to the rapidly changing technology and to the rise in prices of these parts as they cater to a significantly small market," notes Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Ashwin T. Ananthakrishnan.
The trend of lead-free conversion, which had a tremendous impact on the sales of new SMT equipment in the recent past, is expected to become steady in the long term. With the rising demand from various end-user industries, the increasing preference of Mexico as a manufacturing hub, adoption of lead-free substances and adherence to environmental regulations, the electronic manufacturing scenario looks promising in the North American region, which has historically been the center of innovation and technology advancement.
The (RoHS) directive has forced companies to change their methods of designing and manufacturing products. The lead-free legislation resulted in the development of new production strategies, and modifying the existing machinery so that their products perform to the expected level with the support of the revised production materials and processes.
Although the aerospace & defense industry is exempted from RoHS, this sector now faces the challenge of electronic device obsolescence. Some assemblers are accustomed to procuring devices that contain lead that meet military specifications. However some of the new commercial off the shelf products will not meet this requirement, thus forcing participants in the military market to go back to the drawing board.
“Even though the suppliers of these components insist on manufacturing leaded parts for military purposes, they will have to get fine-tuned to the rapidly changing technology and to the rise in prices of these parts as they cater to a significantly small market," notes Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Ashwin T. Ananthakrishnan.
The trend of lead-free conversion, which had a tremendous impact on the sales of new SMT equipment in the recent past, is expected to become steady in the long term. With the rising demand from various end-user industries, the increasing preference of Mexico as a manufacturing hub, adoption of lead-free substances and adherence to environmental regulations, the electronic manufacturing scenario looks promising in the North American region, which has historically been the center of innovation and technology advancement.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments