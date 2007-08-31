Anglia to distribute Telegesis ZigBee modules

Anglia has announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Telegesis, which produces ZigBee modules based around both Ember and STMicroelectronics chips.

The Telegesis modules are designed to meet the needs of engineers who need the functionality of ZigBee but lack the resources or expertise to develop chip level solutions, and of those requiring a fast track to market.



Commented John Bowman, Anglia's Divisional Marketing Manager, “The Telegesis modules offer our customers a very fast, reliable route to market with ZigBee capable product, without the need for costly RF or embedded software expertise."



“Anglia has a particularly strong customer base among SMEs," said Telegesis managing director Nicholas Gomersall, “and these are precisely the customers who can benefit the most from using our modules, as they are less likely to have in-house design resources."