PCB | August 30, 2007
Printar appoints new Chairman of the Board
Printar is pleased to announce today the appointment of its new Chairman of the Board, Mr. Arie Rosenfeld.
Mr. Rosenfeld, who is a Managing Partner of Dor Ventures, one of Printar's shareholders, has served on Printar's board since mid 2006.
He has also served as Chairman of XAAR plc in Cambridge, U.K. over the past ten years, leading this company through rapid growth and a successful listing on the London Stock Exchange. In addition, Mr. Rosenfeld acts as a strategic consultant to Dainippon Screen Ltd. in Kyoto, Japan.
Prior to establishing Dor, Mr. Rosenfeld served as President and CEO of Scitex Corporation Ltd. from 1988-1995. During this period, the company's revenue grew from $150M to $750M, with accumulated profits of $500M.
"I am excited about this opportunity to play a leading role in a promising - and proven - company," commented Mr. Rosenfeld. He added that his appointment comes at "a particularly dynamic time in the PCB market, as the industry is moving rapidly into digital ink-jet based solutions, providing Printar with ample opportunities for growth."
Mr. Rosenfeld replaces Mr. Koby Rosenthal, who stepped down as Chairman following his departure from D-Partners fund, one of Printar's shareholders.
"As we are looking forward to Mr. Rosenfeld's leadership at Printar, we also wish to thank Mr. Rosenthal for his guidance and contribution," said Mr. Amir Noy, CEO of Printar Ltd. "He set us on an important course for growth in the coming years.
