Electronics Production | August 30, 2007
VMETRO acquires Micro Memory
VMETRO and Micro Memory, LLC announce that VMETRO has acquired 100% of the shares of Micro Memory
VMETRO is a provider of embedded computing, data recording, storage and protocol analyzer products for over 20 years. Micro Memory, a privately held U.S. based company with headquarters in Chatsworth, California, has provided high performance board-level products for streaming signal and image processing, real time data acquisition, memory nodes, and Enterprise Network Storage for over 30 years.
The acquisition of Micro Memory is an element of VMETRO's growth strategy that increases VMETRO's capabilities and product offerings in existing and new markets. The addition of Micro Memory improves VMETRO's capabilities to serve existing defense and aerospace customers and further increases VMETRO's market diversification. This acquisition leverages the strengths of each company by combining VMETRO's world-wide presence, its two European design centers, and its strong sales and marketing infrastructure with Micro Memory's technology, its U.S. customer base, and its U.S. design center.
Micro Memory's real-time embedded system products will immediately add breadth and depth to VMETRO's embedded Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and high-performance data recording offerings. Micro Memory's proven Memory-Only Node products are well known in the industry as unique building blocks for adding bulk storage to DSP and Recording systems. The Micro Memory VITA 41 (VXS) products strengthen VMETRO's existing VXS leadership position. Both companies are heavily committed to the VITA 46/48 (VPX/VPX-REDI) standards; this commitment combined with Micro Memory's proven Serial RapidIO IP will bolster VMETRO's VPX product introduction.
In addition to providing VMETRO a broader embedded product portfolio, this acquisition enables further diversification into a new market sector for the company through sales of Micro Memory's Umem NVRAM cards. These products are solid-state, non-volatile random access PCI memory cards that increase performance while maintaining reliability in storage servers and appliances that are currently utilized by leading Tier I/II OEMs to satisfy applications in the rapidly growing segments of Enterprise Network Storage.
Adding development resources in the US market has been a clear goal for VMETRO. With this acquisition, VMETRO will leverage Micro Memory's US-based operations which will enable selling into programs where US Engineering and Manufacturing facilities are strongly favored- especially those programs that involve sensitive information subject to United States International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) which limit the involvement of non-US personnel. Additionally, VMETRO's sales offices in Europe and Asia will open up untapped markets for Micro Memory's product lines. With zero ramp-up time, the acquisition provides VMETRO with a highly experienced, U.S.-based engineering team with proven capabilities in producing complex embedded products. The combined entity can achieve a broader, more robust total product portfolio at a lower R&D cost than the two companies can achieve independently. By adding more products, VMETRO expects to improve its market position and increase sales opportunities.
“There is tremendous synergy in our new organization", said Christian Jebsen, CEO of VMETRO. “We are able to better serve the needs of our customers with our combined resources and capabilities than if we had continued to operate as two separate companies. We are also extremely excited about VMETRO gaining a design center in the U.S.; this will allow us to better address the needs of customers in our largest market, and handle the increasing demand for complete system solutions."
The acquisition of Micro Memory is an element of VMETRO's growth strategy that increases VMETRO's capabilities and product offerings in existing and new markets. The addition of Micro Memory improves VMETRO's capabilities to serve existing defense and aerospace customers and further increases VMETRO's market diversification. This acquisition leverages the strengths of each company by combining VMETRO's world-wide presence, its two European design centers, and its strong sales and marketing infrastructure with Micro Memory's technology, its U.S. customer base, and its U.S. design center.
Micro Memory's real-time embedded system products will immediately add breadth and depth to VMETRO's embedded Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and high-performance data recording offerings. Micro Memory's proven Memory-Only Node products are well known in the industry as unique building blocks for adding bulk storage to DSP and Recording systems. The Micro Memory VITA 41 (VXS) products strengthen VMETRO's existing VXS leadership position. Both companies are heavily committed to the VITA 46/48 (VPX/VPX-REDI) standards; this commitment combined with Micro Memory's proven Serial RapidIO IP will bolster VMETRO's VPX product introduction.
In addition to providing VMETRO a broader embedded product portfolio, this acquisition enables further diversification into a new market sector for the company through sales of Micro Memory's Umem NVRAM cards. These products are solid-state, non-volatile random access PCI memory cards that increase performance while maintaining reliability in storage servers and appliances that are currently utilized by leading Tier I/II OEMs to satisfy applications in the rapidly growing segments of Enterprise Network Storage.
Adding development resources in the US market has been a clear goal for VMETRO. With this acquisition, VMETRO will leverage Micro Memory's US-based operations which will enable selling into programs where US Engineering and Manufacturing facilities are strongly favored- especially those programs that involve sensitive information subject to United States International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) which limit the involvement of non-US personnel. Additionally, VMETRO's sales offices in Europe and Asia will open up untapped markets for Micro Memory's product lines. With zero ramp-up time, the acquisition provides VMETRO with a highly experienced, U.S.-based engineering team with proven capabilities in producing complex embedded products. The combined entity can achieve a broader, more robust total product portfolio at a lower R&D cost than the two companies can achieve independently. By adding more products, VMETRO expects to improve its market position and increase sales opportunities.
“There is tremendous synergy in our new organization", said Christian Jebsen, CEO of VMETRO. “We are able to better serve the needs of our customers with our combined resources and capabilities than if we had continued to operate as two separate companies. We are also extremely excited about VMETRO gaining a design center in the U.S.; this will allow us to better address the needs of customers in our largest market, and handle the increasing demand for complete system solutions."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments