Juki gets new distributor in Israel

AIM Solder Israel Ltd has been appointed as the new distributor for Juki SMT equipment in Israel.

Based in Netser Sereni, AIM Solder Israel Ltd, will sell and support the Juki SMT machines in the whole country on an exclusive base.



Managing Director Mr. Kobi Ventura acknowledges "the Juki equipment is the perfect completion of our current product offering". AIM Solder Israel Ltd is also the Distributor for Speedline products and.



Mr. Kobi Ventura has many years of experience in the SMT Industry and we are looking forward to a long & successful partnership Juki said.