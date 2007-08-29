Anglia in agreement with Ember

Anglia has announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Ember, a manufacturer of systems-on-chip (SoC), processors, co-processors and software stacks for ZigBee wireless networking applications.

Commented John Bowman, Anglia's Divisional Marketing Manager, “The ZigBee market is set for huge growth during 2008, Ember is without doubt the world's leading ZigBee chip and software stack provider, with best in class ZigBee processors and co-processors. The Ember product range will complement our microcontroller products to make Anglia a 'one-stop shop' for OEMs wishing to build ZigBee products."



“Anglia is an ideal choice as a distribution partner for us because of its depth of design expertise, in particular its track record in helping customers design in and program advanced microcontroller applications," said John Corbett, Ember's Sales Director EMEA. “The new partnership promises to advance Ember's mission to provide ZigBee networks for smarter, more energy efficient buildings and homes."