Enics purchases certain assets<br>of ZTS Elektronika in Slovakia

Finland-Switzerland based EMS-Provider focused on Industrial and Medical Electronics Enics, and ZTS Elektronika, a Slovakian EMS company, have signed an agreement in which Enics agrees to purchase certain assets of ZTS in Nova Dubnica in the Slovak Republic.

The transaction is estimated to be completed within the coming weeks after the necessary approvals from authorities are obtained. “Due to our rapid growth and increasing customer demand, we have been looking for a suitable place to expand our Eastern European presence. Slovak Republic is an ideal solution to us, because it is centrally located, close to the large markets of Central Europe, and provides excellent connections also to Western and Southern Europe", states Mr. Reijo Itkonen, President and CEO, Enics AG (on the picture).



“This acquisition gives Enics a head-start for its second Eastern Europe production facility. We get quick access to suitable facilities and can tab into a large pool of competent workforce resident in this area. We estimate our operation to be fully up to speed already during the next quarter", says the leader of the integration process Mr. Kari Leivo, Director Quality, Enics AG.



Enics annual turnover in 2006 was MEUR 279. The company employs 2500 people in China, Estonia, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland. The group is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.