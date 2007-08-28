Electronics Production | August 28, 2007
Texas Instruments Veteran joins ATEME
French based company ATEME announced that Manuel Rodrigues has joined the company as Business Development Manager for the Consumer Electronics business unit.
This business unit is responsible for licensing ATEME's technology in markets ranging from mobile convergence devices to audio-video OEMs, as well as software developers on all major platforms.
The Consumer Electronics business unit is the third major business unit forATEME, which also includes Broadcast/Broadband and Video Security. The CE business unit focuses on developing long-term relationships in its market segment as well as leveraging the company's acclaimed Research and Development team for specific contractual projects with ATEME partners.
An industry veteran with years of hands-on experience in marketing, business development and video compression technology, Mr. Rodrigues joins ATEME from Texas Instruments with the mandate to apply all of these areas of expertise to his position within the company. He is specifically in charge ofATEME's worldwide business development in the consumer market, as well as leading the company's expansion as a Texas Instruments premier partner.He will also be working closely
with the ATEME consulting team to build upa unique IP-centric design center.
Prior to ATEME, Mr. Rodrigues was the Southern Europe Third Parties & DSP/MCU Catalog Business Development Manager for Texas Instruments. Mr. Rodrigues has 13 years of experience in the semiconductor industry to serve and stimulate innovative business opportunities in the Industrial, Telecom and Audio & Video markets.
“As a close TI partner, ATEME had many opportunities over the last decadeto appreciate Manuel's industry expertise and customer sensibility and we are very pleased he has decided to join our team," said Michel Artieres, CEO and co-founder of ATEME. “Through his long-standing relationship with ATEME, he is immediately up-to-speed and will dramatically boost our ability to further leverage our technology in this market segment."
“I am very excited to be joining ATEME, which has such a distinguished history and reputation for both technology and product innovation," said Mr. Rodrigues. “ATEME video compression technology is already considered the gold-standard' for quality and I am very much looking forward to expanding our success in the CE market with new partnerships and opportunities for the company."
