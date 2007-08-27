Panasonic receives Bosch Supplier Award

Panasonic Factory Solutions Co. Ltd. has been awarded the Bosch Supplier Award 2005/2006.

With this award, Bosch honors Panasonics outstanding work in the creation and supply of products and services especially with respect to reliability, quality, and pricing. The assessment criteria for the award also include communication and cooperation, as well as the willingness to continuously

improve.



This is now the eleventh time Bosch has awarded its supplier award since 1987. The award is open to suppliers all over the world, and is awarded every two years. This year, the award was given in five categories to a total of 47 companies from 14 different countries.



The award-winners were honoured at a ceremony in Stuttgart s Staatsgalerie Museum on July 4, 2007.



Panasonic Factory Solutions is very honoured to receive this award as a symbol for a long lasting and strong partnership with the Bosch Group, said Mr. Kawase (President, Panasonic Factory Solutions Europe) at the festive ceremony.



Picture (left to right): Dr. Nowak, President, Corporate Sector Purchasing & Logistics, Mr. Nieberl, Vice President, Corporate Sector Purchasing Machinery and Equipment, Mr. Kawase, President, Panasonic Factory Solutions Europe, Mr. Kolbe, Head of Global Account Group Europe, Panasonic Factory Solutions Europe.