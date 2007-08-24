Rittal join forces with Wadsworth

Rittal announce the signing of Wadsworth Electronics as its key distribution channel within the UK. Wadsworth will provide a one-stop shop, supplying solutions from basic Rittal enclosures through to liquid cooling packages and mini data centres.

Wadsworth Electronics is a UK based distributor of networking and cabling products, to data network installers and end-users in the UK and beyond. David Lee from Rittal Ltd explained, “Wadsworth were chosen as the key distribution channel due to their well recognised expertise in distribution. By combining the Rittal product portfolio with the Wadsworth expertise and the excellent service they provide can only be of benefit to customers who buy our products."



“We are very pleased to be able to work alongside Rittal" commented David Senior, Wadsworth's Director and General Manager, “Their inclusion into our product offering reinforces our commitment to our customers to provide a complete range of quality networking infrastructure products and services."