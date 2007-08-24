Forschungszentrum Karlsruhe uses<br>Vistec VB6 electron beam system

The Forschungszentrum Karlsruhe has started running its new Electron Beam Lithography system Vistec VB6. The Vistec system will be used to research new application fields fornanotechnology and microsystems technologies.

“The new Vistec system will be an important module in the overall “Karlsruhe Nano Micro Facility“. We are extremely pleased with the support and timely manner in which the system was installed", said Dr. Herbert Hein, Forschungszentrum Karlsruhe.



Vistec's Gaussian Beam systems are installed world wide in key universities and applied research laboratories. With its high performance 100kV column the VB6 system enables nanolithography of <10nm which leaves it very well placed for a wide range of leading edge nanotechnology applications.



“The high precision writing capability of the electron beam lithography system will allow the Forschungszentrum Karlsruhe to develop a range of new technologies and applications“, explained Mike Butler, Vistec Product Manager for Gaussian Beam Systems.



The Vistec VB6 will be a platform for research in nano and micro structures at the „Karlsruhe Nano Micro Facility“, open to science and industry partners. „With the installation of the VB6 system we are very pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with such a prominent and renowned research institute“, said Butler.