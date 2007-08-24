Viscom acquires the full MX family<br>from Phoseon Technology

Viscom and Phoseon Technology has announced an agreement for Viscom to acquire the full MX family of IR inspection systems from Phoseon Technology.

The MX product family is a series of highly capable semiconductor inspection systems that incorporate infrared (IR) semiconductor light sources. These sources provide highly efficient infrared output in a narrow spectral band that is optimized for many semiconductor applications where inspection through silicon is required – such as MEMS seal inspection, through-silicon wafer bond imaging and inspection, as well as SOI and flip chip die bond inspection or even Photovoltaic products. Viscom gets exclusive access to this technology in the field of near IR light sources for inspection applications.



"This is a big step to incorporate Viscom's business in semiconductor inspection by utilizing the unique MX technology", states Volker Pape, board member and co-founder of Viscom AG. “As European market leader for automatic optical and X-ray inspection systems with a global presence and over 20 years experience in inspection for electronics production, Viscom brings exactly the knowledge and experience to raise the Phoseon technology to a program of new inspection systems." This acquisition opens entirely new market, customer, and growth areas within a booming sector to Viscom. Moreover, Viscom maintains the infrastructure of a worldwide service and sales network, as is essential to expand the benefits of Phoseon's unique Si-Thru technology.



“This agreement makes excellent sense for both companies", comments Bill Cortelyou, CEO of Phoseon Technology. “Phoseon can now focus on its core competency in solid state lighting systems while Viscom can leverage its current strong market position and worldwide infrastructure in electronics inspection systems into the semiconductor industry."



The signing of the contract took place on 22 August. Confidentiality regarding the acquisition price has been agreed to. This transaction takes the form of an assets deal and grants Viscom not only all active and claimed patents for near IR inspection as well as the unlimited rights of exclusive using of Phoseon Near-IR lighting technology for inspection applications licenses, but also the transfer of employees as well as the customer and applications base from Phoseon. This course of action secures Viscom a rapid integration of the new assets alongside smooth entry into the new market segment.



As a result of the agreement Viscom and Phoseon will work together to make the customer transition as even and efficient as possible while Viscom transitions to take over the activities of Phoseon in this segment and develop and enhance them as part of its longer term strategy for growth into area of semiconductor inspection. Viscom and Phoseon have also agreed to closely co-operate in the development of the IR light system technology for inspection applications.