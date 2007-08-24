Electronics Production | August 24, 2007
Why pay more for connectors?
In today cost-cutting era, trimming interconnect costs by 20% is highly achievable. Here are a couple of ground rules to avoid putting your high-end applications at risk.
The origins of connectors…
Developed to support the military in the cold war period, the electronics connector industry took off on an industrial basis in the late '70s early '80s with the computer and PC applications. Although inspired by the military standards, the commercial connectors were downgraded because their environment and operating conditions were not as tough.
The Telecom Industry inherited the PC and computer industry military-type requirements. As computers were very expensive for the first decades, connectors were not considered strategic in the design-to-cost approach. When the price of computers began to drop in the 90's then the connectors' costs started being scrutinised.
Ground rule number one: pay the right price, no less, no more...
The cost of a connector is determined by critical options such as the contact material and its plating, which guarantee the same contact quality over repetitive plugging/unplugging cycles. Initially, the connectors were designed for military applications with intensive usage in harsh environments. The contacts had to be machined (to ensure near-to-perfect shape) in expensive metal (e.g. Beryllium Copper) coated with 30 micro-inches of gold to withstand thousands of plugging/unplugging cycles. Only top brands were operating in the military grade connectors.
With Moore's law fuelling the replacement of electronic systems every 3-4 years, most connectors are now used in “drop-and-forget" applications i.e. they plug once and for all. This is why 3 micro-inches gold-plated contacts are perfectly acceptable when connectors are plugged /unplugged less than 100 times. Same with machined contacts replaced by stamped and rolled ones. In non-intensive usages, material engineering must be fine-tuned to the application, for instance beryllium copper can be replaced by phosphorous bronze or even brass. With gold and copper prices on a solid up-turn, double-checking end-user requirement and selecting the right connector options can yield significant savings and quick wins.
Ground rule number two: just in time
Connectors, passives & electro-mechanics are rarely worth more than 5% of the price of a finished board, but they account for over 80% of the supply issues. Most commercial-grade connectors suffer an 8-12 weeks lead time for stock replenishment. Combine these factors and it is easy to understand why 4-5 weeks delivery is a must for just-in-time delivery, back-to-back lot production & inventory, avoiding maintaining a local stock and its inevitable obsolete items.
This article was created by ADCO. Founded in 1990 by Chris ADRIEN, a former AMPHENOL Executive who seized the above critical elements in the value chain. ADCO relies on long-term factory-partners that are ISO 9001/14001 certified and periodically audited using 6-Sigma methodology. Our expertise in connectors and direct factory access grant the most competitive and the shortest lead time connectors. No middleman, no branding tag, no extras. We are committed to help you “Connect with Confidence". For making the right decisions about connectors, contact our team of experts at contact@adco.fr.
Developed to support the military in the cold war period, the electronics connector industry took off on an industrial basis in the late '70s early '80s with the computer and PC applications. Although inspired by the military standards, the commercial connectors were downgraded because their environment and operating conditions were not as tough.
The Telecom Industry inherited the PC and computer industry military-type requirements. As computers were very expensive for the first decades, connectors were not considered strategic in the design-to-cost approach. When the price of computers began to drop in the 90's then the connectors' costs started being scrutinised.
Ground rule number one: pay the right price, no less, no more...
The cost of a connector is determined by critical options such as the contact material and its plating, which guarantee the same contact quality over repetitive plugging/unplugging cycles. Initially, the connectors were designed for military applications with intensive usage in harsh environments. The contacts had to be machined (to ensure near-to-perfect shape) in expensive metal (e.g. Beryllium Copper) coated with 30 micro-inches of gold to withstand thousands of plugging/unplugging cycles. Only top brands were operating in the military grade connectors.
With Moore's law fuelling the replacement of electronic systems every 3-4 years, most connectors are now used in “drop-and-forget" applications i.e. they plug once and for all. This is why 3 micro-inches gold-plated contacts are perfectly acceptable when connectors are plugged /unplugged less than 100 times. Same with machined contacts replaced by stamped and rolled ones. In non-intensive usages, material engineering must be fine-tuned to the application, for instance beryllium copper can be replaced by phosphorous bronze or even brass. With gold and copper prices on a solid up-turn, double-checking end-user requirement and selecting the right connector options can yield significant savings and quick wins.
Ground rule number two: just in time
Connectors, passives & electro-mechanics are rarely worth more than 5% of the price of a finished board, but they account for over 80% of the supply issues. Most commercial-grade connectors suffer an 8-12 weeks lead time for stock replenishment. Combine these factors and it is easy to understand why 4-5 weeks delivery is a must for just-in-time delivery, back-to-back lot production & inventory, avoiding maintaining a local stock and its inevitable obsolete items.
This article was created by ADCO. Founded in 1990 by Chris ADRIEN, a former AMPHENOL Executive who seized the above critical elements in the value chain. ADCO relies on long-term factory-partners that are ISO 9001/14001 certified and periodically audited using 6-Sigma methodology. Our expertise in connectors and direct factory access grant the most competitive and the shortest lead time connectors. No middleman, no branding tag, no extras. We are committed to help you “Connect with Confidence". For making the right decisions about connectors, contact our team of experts at contact@adco.fr.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments