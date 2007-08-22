Sanmina-SCI under review<br>for possible downgrade

Analyst firm Moody's Investors Service has placed the ratings of EMS provider Sanmina-SCI on review for possible downgrade.

The analyst believes this depends on the company's continued poor operating results. Moodys said that the EMS sector is still continuing to be plagued by excess capacity, pricing pressures and ongoing business restructurings.



As evertiq.com prevously reported Sanmina-SCI reported its third quarter's figures and the company announced that the quarterly loss narrowed. Quarterly losses totaled $27.6 million, or 5 cents per share, compared with a prior-year loss of $54.8 million, or 10 cents per share, cnn reports.