Elektrobit boosts its distribution network in Asia

Elektrobit has set the goal of moving forward with the development of AUTOSAR on the Asian market.

EB supplies the EB tresos®, which is intended for the development of AUTOSAR-conforming applications, for the Asian automotive industry with three distributors. The distributors are backed up by EB's AUTOSAR competence center at its Tokyo branch office.



'We are already active as an AUTOSAR evaluation partner in the JasPar consortium. Through our new partner, following Japan, Korea, and China, we are now present in India as well and can reach the entire Asian market quickly and directly“, emphasizes Dirk Diekhoff, Senior Manager of International Business Development. JasPar is a consortium of the Japanese automotive industry concerned with the introduction of international standards, such as FlexRay and AUTOSAR, in Japan.