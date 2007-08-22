“EMS market to double<br>in five years"

According to Research company Electronics Trend Publications (ETP) the worldwide EMS market will continue to grow over the next coming years.

ETP belives that the industry's revenue will double in the next five years. It will reach $442 billion in 2011. In 2006, revenue for the EMS market was $ 223 billion. This is a 17% increase compared to the preveous year.



ETP's latest research shows that Asian plants accounted for 54% of the industry's production last year. 38% of the industry's revenue was coming from the computer and peripherals market. According to ETP, Foxconn is the largest EMS provider, the company's revenue is more than twice from its rival No. 2 Flextronics.