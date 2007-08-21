Valor appoints JSD Polska<br>in Poland, Ukraine & Kaliningrad

Valor Computerized Systems Ltd, the leader in productivity-enhancing software solutions for the electronics industry, announced the appointment of Polish based JSD Polska SP as its representative.

The agreement extends Valor's global coverage and support capabilities, and allows the electronics industry in Poland, Ukraine & Kaliningrad to benefit from its best-in-class solutions and enjoy improved accessibility and response time.



JSD supplies manufacturing equipment, software, materials and technical support to the PCB manufacturing industry. Its customers are major electronics manufacturers in Poland, Ukraine & Kaliningrad such as Jabil, Assel Fideltronik, Flextronics, Philips and others.



“All across Europe, manufacturers are fighting for a competitive edge," said Jacek Pawlowski, Managing Director at JSD “Valor's experience and expertise will help our customers meet these challenges and increase their efficiency, productivity and quality."



“JSD's strength lies in its expertise, market exposure, access to international technology resources and hard-earned reputation in the industry," said Stephan Häfele, president of Valor Europe. “This makes JSD a perfect partner for Valor, and allows us to enhance our support capabilities and offer our customers better coverage and reduced response time. I am looking forward to many years of successful and fruitful cooperation with JSD" he added.