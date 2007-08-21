TI opens Customer Support Center in Czech

Building on its commitment to provide innovative semiconductor solutions to fast growing markets, Texas Instruments announced that it has opened a new Customer Support Center and representative office in Prague Czech Republic.

The company recently established offices in Warsaw, Moscow and Istanbul and providing new levels of support to Eastern European markets by extending its local customer service.



The Prague Customer Support Center is the second such Center that TI has created in the region, building on the success of its existing Center in Freising, Germany. Both Centers offer designengineers the possibility of easily reaching TI product information and technical support, providing rapid access to an expert TI engineer in one of ten languages spoken in the region.



Specifically targeting Eastern European countries with support in Polish, Czech, Hungarian and Russian, the new Customer Support Center in Prague is the latest addition to TI's extended support for customers in these countries.



"TI's strategy is to be as close to its customers as possible," said Jean-Francois Fau, TI President Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). "Making it easier for engineers to reach TI technical experts that speak their language is an essential element of our strategy, and as the new Eastern European markets continue to grow, we will continue to enhance our support levels to accelerate our customers' success."