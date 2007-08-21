Solectron wins contract with LSI

Solectron announced a multi-year contract with LSI Corporation for manufacturing services of the company's Engenio(TM) storage systems. LSI will complete the transfer of operations to Solectron by the first half of 2008. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"LSI is a premier provider of silicon-to-systems data storage, and we believe our expertise in managing complex supply chains in collaboration with LSI will help the company achieve its goals of greater efficiencies and allow it to scale its business without increasing capital investments," said Doug Britt, executive vice president, Sales and Account Management, Solectron.



Solectron will provide manufacturing services for the LSI Engenio(TM) storage systems. Solectron has a long history serving global brands in the data storage segment. Solectron's award-winning Lean Six Sigma processes, the Solectron Production System(TM), will play a central role in helping LSI achieve time-to-market goals and cost benefits.



"As a contract manufacturing and services partner, Solectron is expected to play a core part of our business strategy to realize operational efficiencies that will better serve our customers and improve our competitive position," said Phil Bullinger, senior vice president and General Manager, Engenio Storage Group, LSI Corporation. "Solectron's long history in data storage systems, its leadership in build-to-order and configure-to-order manufacturing, and its end-to-end Lean supply chain solutions made Solectron the right partner."