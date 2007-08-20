SUSS 200mm coater chosen<br>by HD MicroSystems

SUSS MicroTec announced that HD MicroSystems, L.L.C., a joint venture between Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. and DuPont Electronic Technologies, has installed the advanced 200mm Gamma Production Coat/Develop Cluster to support the company's polyimide and PBO material technologies.

Polyimides are high temperature engineering polymers with excellent mechanical, thermal, and electrical properties. Microelectronic applications include stress buffer, passivation layer, chip bonding, redistribution layers and interlayer dielectric. Polyimides are typically applied in liquid form, and then thermally cured into a film or layer with the desired properties. For most products, the film can be patterned using photolithographic processes. HD MicroSystems installed the SUSS Gamma system in its production facility to support existing customers as well as to develop new materials for customer applications.



“HD MicroSystems chose the SUSS Gamma coater/developer for its compact design, superior performance, and also because of SUSS' established position in advanced packaging markets such as redistribution layers. We wanted to put equipment in place to better support that expanding market for our materials," said John Malloy, U.S. marketing and sales manager, HD MicroSystems.



“Lithography systems from SUSS MicroTec have long been acknowledged as the market leading systems for wafer level packaging applications," said Rolf Wolf, managing director, SUSS MicroTec Lithography Division. “We have had a very good relationship with HD MicroSystems, during the course of supporting numerous production installations for mutual customers. This order will further advance the relationship with this excellent materials supplier and will help us both serve our customers better."