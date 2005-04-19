Chinese – Japanese conflict worries Sony Ericsson

The Swedish-Japanese consortium Sony Ericsson, has seen a sales decline in recent weeks on the Chinese market, due to demonstrations against Japan.

Peter Bodor, a spokesperson for Sony Ericsson confirms the sales decline of its mobile handsets. Sony Corp., one of the owners of Sony Ericsson, is on the list of Japanese companies that China currently is boycotting. China and Japan are the two most powerful countries in Asia, and their economies are closely tied.