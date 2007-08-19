Sanmina-SCI celebrates with US Army

Sanmina-SCI Corporation's Defense and Aerospace Systems Division based in Huntsville, Alabama, delivered the 600th Data Concentrator Unit (DCU) to the United States Army.

The significant milestone was marked by a ceremony held at Sanmina-SCI's Defense and Aerospace production facility in Huntsville last week. The DCU was developed under contract for the United States Army Technology Applications Program Office (TAPO) as a component of the Common Avionics Architecture System (CAAS) now being integrated in the CH-47F Chinook and UH-60M Blackhawk. The CAAS DCU is a flexible, powerful and robust device designed to interface and format discrete, analog and avionics bus data from various aircraft equipment and sensors, transmitting the data over MIL-STD-1553, RS-422 and ARINC-429 digital data busses.



"We are extremely proud to play a part in our nation's defense through our association with the U.S. Army and our DCU program," said Jim Cocke, Senior Vice President of Sanmina-SCI's Defense and Aerospace Systems Division. "Delivering the 600th DCU marks another key milestone for Sanmina-SCI's Defense and Aerospace Systems team, and exemplifies our commitment to delivering technical excellence and quality services to our customers."



U.S. Army officials as well as federal, state and local government dignitaries joined Sanmina-SCI executives and employees in Huntsville to celebrate the milestone. Boeing, ITT, Rockwell Collins and Sikorsky officials also were in attendance.