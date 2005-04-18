Camtek receives €3,9M AOI order

Camtek Ltd. reported today that it received an order from a leading Taiwanese manufacturer of printed circuit boards, PCBWorld.com reports.

The systems are for the Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) of the customer's advanced PCB and IC Substrates in its manufacturing plants in China and Taiwan. The order is valued at approximately €3,9 million; the majority of which is scheduled for delivery during the second quarter of 2005, according to PCBWorld.com.