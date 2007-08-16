Electronics Production | August 16, 2007
Rutronik subsidiary awarded
Rutronik subsidiary Discomp receives distinction from Fujitsu as Number One Industry Distributor.
For the third time in a row now, Discomp Elektronik GmbH & Co, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH, has won an award of the hard disc manufacturer Fujitsu
for being the Number One Industry Distributor in Europe. The award honours the most 2.5-inch hard discs sold to industrial customers.
As a Europe-wide acting distributor of hard discs, disk drives, memory cards, memory modules, and motherboards, Discomp concentrates on leading integrators in the areas of automation and control systems as well as measuring, weighing, medicine, and system technology. Discomp is also
increasingly acting in the vertical automotive and multimedia markets. It services a customer structure of medium-sized businesses and global players largely similar to the customer structure of the parent company Rutronik. Close co-operation with well-known manufacturers allows Discomp to continuously adapt products to the special challenges of the industrial market while expanding the product portfolio in line with the market.
On-site service offers support for design-in or for the development of new systems, giving customers direct access to the technical support of manufacturers. Within the complete scope of services and products offered, Discomp customers enjoy all the benefits of the parent company Rutronik in terms of products, advice, logistics, and support.
Fujitsu is among the leading providers worldwide of customer-oriented IT and communication solutions for the global market. With trend-setting technologies, high-quality computer and telecommunication platforms, and a worldwide team of system and service experts, Fujitsu offers comprehensive solutions. Active in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Fujitsu Europe Limited is one of the leading providers worldwide of Enterprise SCSI, FCAL, and SAS as well as mobile ATA and SATA hard discs, external 2.5- inch hard discs with very high memory capacity, KVM products including switches, CAT-5 extenders and folding brackets, document scanners for
professional desktop use, workgroups, and production environments with high use of scanning, and needle printers as well as the new Palm Secure biometric authentication system.
for being the Number One Industry Distributor in Europe. The award honours the most 2.5-inch hard discs sold to industrial customers.
As a Europe-wide acting distributor of hard discs, disk drives, memory cards, memory modules, and motherboards, Discomp concentrates on leading integrators in the areas of automation and control systems as well as measuring, weighing, medicine, and system technology. Discomp is also
increasingly acting in the vertical automotive and multimedia markets. It services a customer structure of medium-sized businesses and global players largely similar to the customer structure of the parent company Rutronik. Close co-operation with well-known manufacturers allows Discomp to continuously adapt products to the special challenges of the industrial market while expanding the product portfolio in line with the market.
On-site service offers support for design-in or for the development of new systems, giving customers direct access to the technical support of manufacturers. Within the complete scope of services and products offered, Discomp customers enjoy all the benefits of the parent company Rutronik in terms of products, advice, logistics, and support.
Fujitsu is among the leading providers worldwide of customer-oriented IT and communication solutions for the global market. With trend-setting technologies, high-quality computer and telecommunication platforms, and a worldwide team of system and service experts, Fujitsu offers comprehensive solutions. Active in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Fujitsu Europe Limited is one of the leading providers worldwide of Enterprise SCSI, FCAL, and SAS as well as mobile ATA and SATA hard discs, external 2.5- inch hard discs with very high memory capacity, KVM products including switches, CAT-5 extenders and folding brackets, document scanners for
professional desktop use, workgroups, and production environments with high use of scanning, and needle printers as well as the new Palm Secure biometric authentication system.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments