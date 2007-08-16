Rutronik subsidiary awarded

Rutronik subsidiary Discomp receives distinction from Fujitsu as Number One Industry Distributor.

For the third time in a row now, Discomp Elektronik GmbH & Co, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH, has won an award of the hard disc manufacturer Fujitsu

for being the Number One Industry Distributor in Europe. The award honours the most 2.5-inch hard discs sold to industrial customers.



As a Europe-wide acting distributor of hard discs, disk drives, memory cards, memory modules, and motherboards, Discomp concentrates on leading integrators in the areas of automation and control systems as well as measuring, weighing, medicine, and system technology. Discomp is also

increasingly acting in the vertical automotive and multimedia markets. It services a customer structure of medium-sized businesses and global players largely similar to the customer structure of the parent company Rutronik. Close co-operation with well-known manufacturers allows Discomp to continuously adapt products to the special challenges of the industrial market while expanding the product portfolio in line with the market.



On-site service offers support for design-in or for the development of new systems, giving customers direct access to the technical support of manufacturers. Within the complete scope of services and products offered, Discomp customers enjoy all the benefits of the parent company Rutronik in terms of products, advice, logistics, and support.



Fujitsu is among the leading providers worldwide of customer-oriented IT and communication solutions for the global market. With trend-setting technologies, high-quality computer and telecommunication platforms, and a worldwide team of system and service experts, Fujitsu offers comprehensive solutions. Active in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Fujitsu Europe Limited is one of the leading providers worldwide of Enterprise SCSI, FCAL, and SAS as well as mobile ATA and SATA hard discs, external 2.5- inch hard discs with very high memory capacity, KVM products including switches, CAT-5 extenders and folding brackets, document scanners for

professional desktop use, workgroups, and production environments with high use of scanning, and needle printers as well as the new Palm Secure biometric authentication system.