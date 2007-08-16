SMT & Inspection | August 16, 2007
Speedline releases new printer
Speedline to Introduce the Momentum™, its Next Generation Printer, to Asian and European Markets.
Speedline Technologies recently announced the debut of its next generation MPM® printer, the Momentum, to the North American market. Following this release, introduction to the Asian and European markets is set for September and October, respectively. This general purpose printer features a number of technologically advanced features common with their flagship machine, the Accela, at a price point that is geared toward the mid-market segment. According to Chris Wild, product manager for printers, “We targeted reliability, capability, flexibility and simplicity with the Momentum. Our goal was to create a true value leader with this machine."
The Momentum features CANopen motion control and I/O architecture for exceptional signal communication and rapid motion with minimal wires and cables. Its vision system includes a high speed USB digital camera with patented look up/look down capability, telecentric lens, and advanced lighting techniques for strong performance in both alignment and post-print inspection. Expanded inspection capabilities, such as contrast-based 2D, BridgeVision™ and StencilVision™, all with SpeedVision, are also available. Reliability and uptime are enhanced with new, patent-pending transport and squeegee systems along with the vacuum stencil wiper and patented roller solvent bar delivery system.
Machine operation is governed by Benchmark™ software, a Windows® -based system, featuring a graphical user interface common to all new MPM printers. This easily-networked system has wizards for error recovery, machine functions and utilities along with a “never lost" sequence with Start button instructions. Operator training, setup and changeover time are all minimized with this intuitive software package. Typically, a new product file can be created in less than 10 minutes, and any existing process program can be used as a template for new files. Benchmark also facilitates data collection for SPC, process verification and production utilization. RemoteTech is a non-intrusive diagnostics package that enables remote support and troubleshooting.
The Momentum features a welded, tubular steel base frame and rigid, machined castings for stability and precision. The basic system includes a single, front-fixed rail conveyor with top clamp and centernest vacuum hold down; software-programmable squeegee; vacuum stencil wiper with solvent capability; and a 17", flat panel display. A wide range of board size capability is offered from 609mm x 508mm to 50.8mm x 50.8mm (24" x 20" to 2" x 2"). Total system accuracy and repeatability is +/- 12.5 microns at 6 sigma (Cpk greater than or equal to 2.0), with a cycle time as fast as 10 seconds (excluding print).
