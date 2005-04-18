Ericsson close €90M deal

The Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) has chosen Ericsson to deploy, operate, optimize and maintain a national GSM/GPRS 1800 MHz network in Costa Rica. This is the largest managed services deal announced in the Central America region. The contract value is MEUR 90.

The network, which is scheduled for launch during the fourth quarter 2005, will allow ICE to provide advanced services such as unified messaging, MMS, location-based services (LBS) and SMS.



Furthermore, through this six-years managed services contract with Ericsson, ICE will be able to control its costs and expand its range of services, thus attracting a larger, more diverse subscriber base. Telecommunications is a governmental monopoly in Costa Rica, where Ericsson has operated since 1965. Ericsson's sole customer is ICE, for which Ericsson has supplied fixed and wireless systems.