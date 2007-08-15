Worldwide Semiconductors Equipment Figures, Billings US$11.06 Billion

SEMI today reported that worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings reached $11.06 billion in the second quarter of 2007.

The billings figure is three percent higher than the first quarter of 2007 and about 15 percent greater than the same quarter a year ago. The data is gathered in cooperation with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) from more than 150 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis.SEMI also reported worldwide semiconductor equipment bookings of US$10.22 billion in the second quarter of 2007. The figure is 18 percent less than the same quarter a year ago, and about four percent below the bookings figure for the first quarter of 2007.“Investment by memory manufacturers was particularly strong during the first half of the year resulting in modest growth in billings during the second quarter," said Stanley T. Myers, president and CEO of SEMI. “Bookings, while experiencing a slight decline, remain at sustainable levels, with this year's revenues expected to be on par with 2006."The quarterly billings data by region in millions of U.S. dollars, year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth rates by region are as follows: