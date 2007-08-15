Göpel restructures US business

Göpel Electronic restructures its US organization.

Göpel electronic, has recently restructured their US organization to combine the Automotive Test and JTAG/Boundary Scan divisions under one umbrella. Göpel electronic's existing sales channel, Huntron Inc, will no longer be a sole distributor for Göpel electronic products and solutions in the US. Products will be sold directly under the Göpel electronics LLC name using a combination of direct sales people and manufacturers' representatives. The Company has also hired Raj Puri as Vice President of Sales and Marketing to help with the streamlining of this organization. Göpel electronic and Huntron have had a great relationship for a number of years and they have helped the German test and measurement specialist to establish a good customer base in the US.



Heiko Ehrenberg, Vice President of Göpel electronic's US Boundary Scan operations says: “We have had a great partnership with Huntron, and we will continue to do some joint projects in the future." Additionally, Bill Curry, CEO of Huntron mentions, “Our combined efforts have established a major account base for them to springboard their Boundary Scan brand into the future. Huntron wishes GOEPEL electronic great future success".