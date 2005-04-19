DEK, Gemido signs agreement

DEK Signs VectorGuard™ License Agreement with Gemido. New Licensee Gives DEK Enhanced Presence in France and the French part of Switzerland.

DEK has signed a supply and license agreement for its innovative VectorGuard™ stencil technology with Gemido, the France-based designer and manufacturer of machines for the electronics industry. Under the terms of the agreement, Gemido will manufacture VectorGuard stencils from foil blanks supplied by DEK and will also provide customers with VectorGuard frames.



The agreement gives DEK greater reach within Europe, enabling customers in France and the French part of Switzerland to benefit from the enhanced accessibility to the VectorGuard technology. Gemido will implement this agreement in France and the French part of Switzerland, with well-established sales channels and customer relationships in both regions.