Bribery scandal at Siemens much bigger than expected

The bribery scandal at Siemens appears to be much bigger than expected. New information has come out in the spotlight saying that the total amount of money that has been transferred as briberies would reach nearly 1 billion euro.

Approximately 1 billion euros would reportedly have been transferred as bribes via partners in Liechtenstein and United Arab Emirates. What hasn't been known before is that Siemens unit for power- and energy supply has paid between 250 and 300 million euros in briberies.