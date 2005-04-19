Wolfson adds office in Asia

UK based fabless semiconductor company Wolfson Microelectronics plc is expanding its operations in the Asia Pacific region with the opening of an office in Singapore, and in Osaka, Japan and with the expansion of its teams in Tokyo, Shenzhen and Seoul. Wolfson recently opened a logistics hub in Ipoh, Malaysia.

Commenting, David Milne, CEO of Wolfson Microelectronics said, “The Asia Pacific region including Korea and Japan now accounts for 88% of Wolfson’s worldwide sales. Specifically we saw very strong growth in Japan in 2004, tripling our sales over 2003 levels. Our expanded presence in the region is intended to strengthen our relationships with existing customers and assist us in winning new designs.”



The new office in Osaka will support Wolfson’s growing business in the Kansai region of Japan, and complements the expanded Tokyo office. Mr. Toshiya Kunita has been appointed as the Sales Manager for the Osaka office.



With the opening of the Singapore office, Wolfson will be able to offer more local sales and engineering applications support to customers in the South East Asia region, and hopes to increase its business in India. Mr. Eugene Goh has been recruited to lead the office and he brings to Wolfson extensive experience in the semiconductor industry in South East Asia, including time spent at AMD and Arrow.



Other expansions to the Wolfson team in Asia include new applications engineers in Tokyo, Shenzhen and Seoul. In Tokyo, Keiji Mitsushita has joined Wolfson from Olympus as an applications engineer and Mr. Kanzunori Hori further strengthens the sales team. Two new applications engineers have been added in the Seoul, Korea office, and three to the Shenzhen, China office.