Muhlhauser joins Celestica Board of Directors

Craig Muhlhauser, President and Chief Executive Officer Celestica Inc., has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Muhlhauser has served as Celestica's President and Chief Executive Officer since November 2006. Prior to that, he was the company's President and Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Business Development. Throughout his career, Mr. Muhlhauser has worked in a range of industries spanning the consumer, industrial, communications, automotive and aerospace and defense sectors.