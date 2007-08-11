New Consortium Group is<br>launched in Scotland

The Institute for System Level Integration (iSLI), The Scottish Microelectronics Centre (SMC), Optocap and Photonix have announced a collaborative agreement to form a consortium group to engage with emerging technologies companies in the MEMS, biomedical, control electronics, remote sensing and advanced technologies sectors.

As well as providing education and training at post graduate level, iSLI performs MEMS research and development for system level integration using advanced technologies. SMC houses world class technology research and development facilities designed to foster indigenous company growth, Photonix is a world-class Microsystems fabrication facility used by technology companies and academia to drive new ideas and technologies, Optocap develops advanced device packaging solutions for the communications, consumer, industrial, medical and automotive markets worldwide.



Tony Harker, CEO of iSLI believes that “the creation of this consortium will open up new business avenues for iSLI and the other partners. The unique, component parts of our individual strengths make the combined proposition much more compelling in the marketplace. This collaboration will allow us all to engage in various high technology markets. This can only be beneficial to the UK wide industry. Emerging companies will have access to key expertise which may have previously been difficult to find."



The other partners in this collaboration have similar outlooks regarding the alliance: David Ruxton, Chief Executive of Optocap, remarked that "As a provider of packaging design, development and assembly process solutions for optoelectronic and microelectronic devices, this collaboration will allow Optocap to address a broader range of technologies and applications. In doing so, Optocap will be able to enhance it's overall service offering and provide better support to its customers and partners", whilst Frank Tooley, CEO of Photonix remarked, "We look forward to continuing to strengthen our already close working relationships by delivering higher value services to existing and new customers".



For SMC this collaboration has the potential to play an important role in the progress of the centre; Iain Hyslop, Chief Executive of SMC, commented “SMC is delighted to be one of the founding partners of this strategically important alliance. Increasingly our clients are seeking a one door approach to MEMS that can quickly take an idea from research to production. This new collaboration provides that solution and will create a multiplier effect on the efforts we each put into the market. SMC sees great potential to build our business going forward through the unique capability the partnership will be able to offer its customers."