Exception VAR wins automotive awards

Wiltshire-based Exception VAR - has won two major automotive supplier recognition accolades - Stoneridge Inc's European and Global Supplier of the Year.

The double honours were awarded to offshore specialist, Exception VAR, by Stoneridge Inc, the US-headquartered $800 million turnover business that supplies instrumentation panels to the commercial vehicle market worldwide. The major accolades represent the world class levels of service delivered by Exception VAR.



Having worked with the organisation for over a decade, the awards confirm Exception VAR's position as one of only 26 strategic suppliers to Stoneridge, whose equipment can be found in many of the commercial vehicles sold in both the USA and Europe. The company believes that its commitment to quality - in terms of product, service and delivery - has made Exception VAR the clear choice for 'supplier of the year'.



Markus Burman, procurement manager at Stoneridge, said: "Exception has demonstrated excellent global flexibility coupled with a thorough understanding of the demands created by the automotive sector. The business's commitment to continued improvement from the top of the organisation through to the factory floor is almost unique in our experience."



"Certainly, the business's use of the VAR title really does stand for value added reseller - Exception adds value to our business at every turn", he added.



"With increasing globalisation, the demands of lean manufacturing, sequenced delivery and low inventory levels, a reliance on suppliers to deliver 'right first time, every time' is essential," explains Howard Goff, managing director of Exception VAR. "To have gained such praise from Stoneridge, it is clear that we are meeting the company's requirements."







Goff continues: "It is the benefit of a partnership approach to our relationship, from both sides, that has enabled us to deliver a totally integrated PCB supply chain service to Stoneridge, ensuring PCB's are delivered on a just-in-time basis, offering lowest possible cost to their production facilities in the US, Sweden and Estonia."