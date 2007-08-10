Siemens creates 10,000 new jobs this year

German industrial group Siemens will have created 10,000 new jobs within the group before this year ends, according to a company spokesperson.

German industrial conglomerate Siemens has so far created 8,200 new jobs within the group so far this year. 300 of those are based in Germany and the rest of them are based on other locations worldwide. According to the company there will be another 1,800 people employed before this year ends. Most of them will be based outside of Germany.



Siemens has today 445,000 employees of which 145,000 jobs are in Germany.



These figures do not include the joint venture Nokia-Siemens Networks.



"Business is taking off in most of our divisions," the spokesman said.



"Order intake is still high, and at some units, we are already producing at the limit of our capacity", he added.