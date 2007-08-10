Speedline appoints new VP/GM

Scott Koizumi has been appointed vice president and general manager of Speedline Technologies effective July 31. Mr. Koizumi was most recently the general manager of J&B Aviation Services, another division within Speedline's parent corporation, ITW.

Given the recent departure of Pierre de Villemejane, Mr. Koizumi commented: “Speedline is going through an exciting period of time right now, with a strong level of business and several new product introductions. I am excited to have this opportunity and look forward to working with the excellent team at Speedline."



Mr. Koizumi holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Washington in Seattle, and an MBA from the Schiller International University in Heidelberg, Germany. He and his family currently reside in California, but will be relocating to the Boston area next year.