Suppliers reduced with online deal

BuckHickman InOne has signed a contract with the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) for personal protective equipment (PPE), according to EETimes.

The deal will generate annual sales of £2.3million. The UKAEA will get a tailored online procurement tool which will increase purchasing control, as well as a reduction in supplier to one.



“The website enables us to control spending better, and enables our staff to devote more time to their core job responsibilities and less to the ordering process”, Fiona Digby-Grant, head of corporate commercial at UKAEA, said to EETimes.