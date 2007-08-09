AT&S to start up its third work in Shanghai

AT&S, of Europe's largest, printed circuit board manufacturer, gives the starting signal for the equipment of the third work in Shanghai.

In the second work an additional line can be installed after the successful Ramp UP of the third production line. After AT&S took the first work in the year 2002 in Shanghai, China, in enterprise, now also the second work runs on full routes. With the Ramp UP of the third production line also the up and development of the second work in Shanghai were planned locked as original. Due to the trend to more complex printed circuit boards now an additional, fourth line is installed. The Ramp UP began and in November this yearly was already locked. Parallel to it the enterprise will take gradually the third work in enterprise, whereby strongly into the equipment one invests already now. Additional capacities from this work will be available in the fourth quarter of this financial year.



"this capacity extension makes us possible successfully to resume the hit continuous and lasting growth course. AT&S clearly from further market growth to profit and in the heurigen financial year a growth from over 15% to realize be able ", describes chairman of the board Harald Sommerer.