Electronics Production | August 08, 2007
Printed Electronics Changes Course
Printed electronics is growing up. The research for its own sake now has less prominence. The sterile debate about what is organic and what is inorganic (most devices include both) is receding. The unimaginative marketing of printed and thin film electronics as incremental improvements in flat screen and mobile phone displays, for example, is being questioned.
There is something to learn here from the history of RFID. Many RFID tags are partly printed today and many will be totally printed within ten years, so the parallel in marketing terms is interesting. Both printed electronics and RFID are enabling technologies not specific products or solutions. In the early days, imaginative backers of RFID realised that the "low hanging fruit" was not the replacement of barcodes by head on competition. It was the creation of new markets. The key fob
that opened and closed your car from a distance was an example of this and $2 billion of these have been sold, if we include the reader in the car. The key was not replaced. It was a market created out of fresh air. Innovision repeated the trick in 2002, landing the world's largest order for RFID tags - 80 million of them. To go with them, it sold a world record number of RFID readers - millions of them. For what? It was the Hasbro Star wars toy and it enhanced the function of the toy - nothing to do with barcodes. It created a new market.
At the world's largest conference on printed electronics, Printed Electronics USA, being held in San Francisco on November 13-14, www.idtechex.com/peUSA, IDTechEx will move this imaginative approach forward. Hasbro will present on "The Future of Toys: the Need for Change" which will be about printed electronics, not RFID. Elumin8 will share what happens when you put artists and giant printed electroluminescent displays together and Soligie will show how its form of collaborative innovation in printed electronics is bearing fruit. Cubic Corp. will talk on "Where Mass Transit
and Retail Meet RFID" looking at the opportunities for printed electronics.
An IDTechEx forecast of where these developments get us in 2012 is shown below.
Menippos will share its high volume breakthrough into the game market with an entirely printed electronic game card. Then there is Sony looking at the new world opened up by its amazing flexible displays. T-ink will describe many more breakthroughs of printed electronics into new applications that it has achieved in the last year. What does printed transistor company Poly IC mean about selling "Smart Objects"? What is the "Post Silicon" department of giant chipmaker ST Microelectronics up to? What will printed, flexible mega memory now being commercialized by Thin Film Electronics AB, be used for? Where will Plastic E Print's "Megahertz Electronics Printed in a Single Step" and Quantum Paper - which really is an animated color display on paper - appear in the marketplace? What does the National Science Foundation mean by "Printed Electronics: the next revolution"?
It is all covered in this conference, enhanced by many optional visits to exciting local printed electronics facilities, a choice of optional masterclasses and an investment forum. Over 100 speakers are flying in from all over the world and the emphasis is on commercialization.
that opened and closed your car from a distance was an example of this and $2 billion of these have been sold, if we include the reader in the car. The key was not replaced. It was a market created out of fresh air. Innovision repeated the trick in 2002, landing the world's largest order for RFID tags - 80 million of them. To go with them, it sold a world record number of RFID readers - millions of them. For what? It was the Hasbro Star wars toy and it enhanced the function of the toy - nothing to do with barcodes. It created a new market.
At the world's largest conference on printed electronics, Printed Electronics USA, being held in San Francisco on November 13-14, www.idtechex.com/peUSA, IDTechEx will move this imaginative approach forward. Hasbro will present on "The Future of Toys: the Need for Change" which will be about printed electronics, not RFID. Elumin8 will share what happens when you put artists and giant printed electroluminescent displays together and Soligie will show how its form of collaborative innovation in printed electronics is bearing fruit. Cubic Corp. will talk on "Where Mass Transit
and Retail Meet RFID" looking at the opportunities for printed electronics.
An IDTechEx forecast of where these developments get us in 2012 is shown below.
Menippos will share its high volume breakthrough into the game market with an entirely printed electronic game card. Then there is Sony looking at the new world opened up by its amazing flexible displays. T-ink will describe many more breakthroughs of printed electronics into new applications that it has achieved in the last year. What does printed transistor company Poly IC mean about selling "Smart Objects"? What is the "Post Silicon" department of giant chipmaker ST Microelectronics up to? What will printed, flexible mega memory now being commercialized by Thin Film Electronics AB, be used for? Where will Plastic E Print's "Megahertz Electronics Printed in a Single Step" and Quantum Paper - which really is an animated color display on paper - appear in the marketplace? What does the National Science Foundation mean by "Printed Electronics: the next revolution"?
It is all covered in this conference, enhanced by many optional visits to exciting local printed electronics facilities, a choice of optional masterclasses and an investment forum. Over 100 speakers are flying in from all over the world and the emphasis is on commercialization.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments